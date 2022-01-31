UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Create Awareness About Cleanliness

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Walk held to create awareness about cleanliness

An awareness walk regarding cleanliness was held under the aegis of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :An awareness walk regarding cleanliness was held under the aegis of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), here on Monday.

The walk started from Iqbal Chowk, Sadr Bazaar and culminated at the same point after passing through various bazaars.

MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Chairman FWMC Waleed Arshad Dogar led the walk, while Chief Traffic Officer Malik Tanveer, religious personality Moulana Muhammad Hafeez, Arshad Qasmi and others participated.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Sheikh Khurram Shahzad said that the district administration was committed to make the month-long cleanliness drive successful.

He appealed to citizens for making collective efforts for the cleanliness of city, saying Faisalabad is our home. "It is our duty to keep it neat and clean," he added.

Chairman FWMC Waleed Arshad said that waste management company would mobiliseall-out resources for the cleanliness in the city.

During the campaign, the cleanliness of sewerage lines, drainage, parks roads, green belts, would be made besides, washing wall-chalking, dumping of heap of rubbish and covering open manholes. Pamphlets were also distributed among citizens.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Traffic Same From

Recent Stories

Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

39 seconds ago
 27 beggars held

27 beggars held

40 seconds ago
 Passing-out parade of police recruits held

Passing-out parade of police recruits held

42 seconds ago
 Imam concerned over criminal silence of world comm ..

Imam concerned over criminal silence of world community on HR violations in IIOJ ..

43 seconds ago
 3 died, 146 new Corona positive cases reported in ..

3 died, 146 new Corona positive cases reported in distt

6 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 42931cusecs water

IRSA releases 42931cusecs water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>