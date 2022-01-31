Walk held to create awareness about cleanliness

An awareness walk regarding cleanliness was held under the aegis of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :An awareness walk regarding cleanliness was held under the aegis of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), here on Monday.

The walk started from Iqbal Chowk, Sadr Bazaar and culminated at the same point after passing through various bazaars.

MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Chairman FWMC Waleed Arshad Dogar led the walk, while Chief Traffic Officer Malik Tanveer, religious personality Moulana Muhammad Hafeez, Arshad Qasmi and others participated.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Sheikh Khurram Shahzad said that the district administration was committed to make the month-long cleanliness drive successful.

He appealed to citizens for making collective efforts for the cleanliness of city, saying Faisalabad is our home. "It is our duty to keep it neat and clean," he added.

Chairman FWMC Waleed Arshad said that waste management company would mobiliseall-out resources for the cleanliness in the city.

During the campaign, the cleanliness of sewerage lines, drainage, parks roads, green belts, would be made besides, washing wall-chalking, dumping of heap of rubbish and covering open manholes. Pamphlets were also distributed among citizens.