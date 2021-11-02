Walk held to create awareness about dengue

A walk was held here Tuesday under the aegis of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to create awareness about dengue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :A walk was held here Tuesday under the aegis of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to create awareness about dengue.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar led the walk.

Talking to the media, he said that it was our collective duty to play our role to make the campaign against dengue successful.

"We should ensure cleanliness in our homes, offices, shops and all surrounding areas and clear the stagnant water for safety from dengue mosquito," he said.

WASA Medical Officer Dr Ashraf Zahid said that it had been noted that most of the dengue patients suffering from dengue fever have already become dengue victims. He said that most common symptoms of dengue-affected persons are high fever, headache, pain under eyes, rashes and bone pain. In this situation, the affected person should go into isolation, he said.

He said that dengue mosquitoes were active in the morning and evening so special preventive measures should be adopted in those times.