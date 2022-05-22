Walk held to create awareness about dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Sunday organized a walk to create awareness about dengue.

Managing Director RWMC Owais Manzoor Tarrar, while addressing the walk participants, said that it was our collective duty to play our role in making the campaign against dengue successful.

"We should ensure cleanliness in our homes, offices, and all surrounding areas and clear the stagnant water for safety from dengue mosquitoes," he said.

The MD said his department had established special teams responsible for clearing water accumulation.

The walk participants carried banners and posters extolling preventive measures against the dengue virus, urging citizens to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes.