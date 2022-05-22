UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Create Awareness About Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Walk held to create awareness about dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Sunday organized a walk to create awareness about dengue.

Managing Director RWMC Owais Manzoor Tarrar, while addressing the walk participants, said that it was our collective duty to play our role in making the campaign against dengue successful.

"We should ensure cleanliness in our homes, offices, and all surrounding areas and clear the stagnant water for safety from dengue mosquitoes," he said.

The MD said his department had established special teams responsible for clearing water accumulation.

The walk participants carried banners and posters extolling preventive measures against the dengue virus, urging citizens to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Company Rawalpindi Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

10 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

18 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.