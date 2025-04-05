Walk held to create awareness about drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi district police, under the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, organized a walk in the Gujar Khan Circle area to sensitize the masses regarding the hazards and prevention of drugs here on Saturday.

A large number of traders, students, citizens and police officers participated in the awareness walks.

The walks aimed to provide awareness to the citizens about the harms of narcotics and its prevention.

Special awareness pamphlets were also distributed during the walks and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.

Police Officers also delivered lectures in Masajids and different educational institutions and said it was not the sole responsibility of any law enforcement agency, rather it was the collective responsibility of all citizens to play their role in creating awareness among the masses against drugs, the police spokesman said.