Walk held to create awareness about family planning

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :An awareness walk was organised by the Department of Population Welfare in connection with the World Population Day observance, here on Sunday.

The participants marched up to Chowk Kutchehry from Company Bagh, Jinnah Hall, under the leadership of District Officer Population Aftab Ahmed Awan.

The participants were holding placards and posters inscribed with slogan of 'Less population, prosperous family'.

Aftab Ahmed said in his speech that the basic aim of the activity was to make parents aware of their productive health and proper spacing in birth of their children, which was mandatory for proper upbringing of children.

Deputy District Officer Population Welfare Altaf Hussain Panjoth, Prof Haroon Rasheed and people belonging to all walks of life participated in the walk.