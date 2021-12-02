Walk held to create awareness about hazards of smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department, (EPD) Punjab, in collaboration with Murree Brewery on Wednesday, held a walk to create awareness among the people to adopt preventive measures to avoid the hazards of smog.

People from different walks of life, including staff of EPD, participated in the walk, arranged on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

The walk participants were carrying banners and placards calling for taking preventive measures during the smog.

While speaking on the occasion, AC Cantt Nausheen Israr urged the people to cover their nose and mouth and wear glasses and helmets while travelling, especially on a motorcycle, for the safety of eye infection and itchy skin, headache and other chest diseases during the smog season.

She advised the citizens not to go outside unnecessarily and wash their eyes with fresh water along with gargles after returning home.

Nausheen said that smog might affect human health during the start of the winter season due to the change of climate and environmental pollution.

The AC asked the residents to avoid burning chemicals and waste in the city as it was a leading source of creating smog.