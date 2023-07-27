Open Menu

Walk Held To Create Awareness About Human Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Walk held to create awareness about human smuggling

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mall Department Sargodha organised an awareness walk on Thursday to create awareness among people about the human smuggling issue.

According to official sources, the walk was organised by the Community Development Wing, which is working under the control of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mall.

The walk was led by Sana Raoof and Saima Beenish, starting from Block No 25, and culminating at Block No 12.

Speakers at the walk said human sale and purchase business was illegal and against the human dignity as all the religions had given the lesson of equality and human freedom.

Sana Raoof said that all human rights forums must raise voice against human smuggling.

