Walk held to create awareness about small family benefits

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :An awareness walk was organised by the Population Welfare Department under the leadership of District Population Welfare Officer Naila Mehboob, in connection with the World Population Day, to promote a small family idea, here on Sunday.

The walk started from District Complex Okara and culminated at Jinnah Bagh Jahaz Ground.

The walk was also attended by a large number of people and staff of the Population Welfare Department.

On the occasion, banners were displayed by the Population Welfare Department and pamphlets were distributed among the participants.