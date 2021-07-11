Walk Held To Create Awareness About Small Family Benefits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:50 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :An awareness walk was organised by the Population Welfare Department under the leadership of District Population Welfare Officer Naila Mehboob, in connection with the World Population Day, to promote a small family idea, here on Sunday.
The walk started from District Complex Okara and culminated at Jinnah Bagh Jahaz Ground.
The walk was also attended by a large number of people and staff of the Population Welfare Department.
On the occasion, banners were displayed by the Population Welfare Department and pamphlets were distributed among the participants.