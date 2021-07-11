UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walk Held To Create Awareness About Small Family Benefits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Walk held to create awareness about small family benefits

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :An awareness walk was organised by the Population Welfare Department under the leadership of District Population Welfare Officer Naila Mehboob, in connection with the World Population Day, to promote a small family idea, here on Sunday.

The walk started from District Complex Okara and culminated at Jinnah Bagh Jahaz Ground.

The walk was also attended by a large number of people and staff of the Population Welfare Department.

On the occasion, banners were displayed by the Population Welfare Department and pamphlets were distributed among the participants.

Related Topics

World Population Welfare Okara Bagh Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

2 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

5 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.