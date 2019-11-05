UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walk Held To Create Awareness About Smog

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

Walk held to create awareness about smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) Tuesday organized a walk to educate the general public about the hazards during smog season.

Speaking to the participants of the walk, Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Sohail Chaudhry advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems including eye, nose and throat infections.

He advised the people to drink plenty of water and clean houses with wet cloths instead of besom.

He said smog might affect the human health during the start of winter season due to the change of climate and environmental pollution.

On the occasion, pamphlets and face masks were distributed among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians.

Related Topics

Water From

Recent Stories

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

12 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

24 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

27 minutes ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

27 minutes ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

38 minutes ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.