Walk held to create awareness about smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) Tuesday organized a walk to educate the general public about the hazards during smog season.

Speaking to the participants of the walk, Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Sohail Chaudhry advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems including eye, nose and throat infections.

He advised the people to drink plenty of water and clean houses with wet cloths instead of besom.

He said smog might affect the human health during the start of winter season due to the change of climate and environmental pollution.

On the occasion, pamphlets and face masks were distributed among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians.