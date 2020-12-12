Walk held to create awareness about traffic rules

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :A walk was held by the traffic police here on Saturday to create awareness about the traffic laws to prevent accidents and avoid the loss of precious lives.

DSP Traffic Police Hafizabad Waseem Akhtar Dar led the walk.

He said the number of accidents was increasing due to reckless driving and violation of the traffic laws during fog and smog.

He urged citizens especially drivers to ensure implementation of traffic rules and drive carefully in fog and smog.

Transport leader Zafar Butt, traffic police officers, transporters and drivers also participated in the walk.

