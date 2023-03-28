UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Create Awareness About Zakat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Zakat Committee observed Youm-e-Zakat here on Tuesday, on the instructions of the Punjab Zakat & Ushr Department.

A walk was organised from the District Courts to Kotwali Road to create awareness among masses about importance of paying Zakat. District Zakat Officer Asif Shaukat Gujjar led the walk, while the staff and people from civil society participated in it.

The philanthropists and businesspeople of the city were informed about the Zakat distribution system. The walk participants appealed to philanthropists to donate to the needy generously and pay Zakat for welfare of the poor.

The District Zakat Officer said the Zakat money was distributed among the poor and the destitute according to the Sharia laws. He said that Zakat money amounting to Rs 17 billion had so far been distributed among more than 987,000 needy families across the province during the last four years, which was 95 per cent of the total collected amount.

Pamphlets carrying information about Zakat were also distributed among people.

