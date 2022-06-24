Walk held to create polio awareness

The district administration Khyber on Friday organized a walk in Landikotal, Jamrud and Bara tehsils to raise public awareness to make anti-polio campaign successful

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration Khyber on Friday organized a walk in Landikotal, Jamrud and Bara tehsils to raise public awareness to make anti-polio campaign successful.

The walk was attended by Assistant Commissioner (Landikotal) Irshad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Bara Shahabuddin and Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Shakeel Ahmed. Tehsil Chairman Landikotal Shah Khalid, Tehsildar Landikotal Dawood Khan, Tehsildar Bara Riaz-ul-Haq, Deputy Tehsildar Torkham Ghancha Gul, polio team officials, administrative officers, health department and local government representatives and a large number of local people and tribal elders.

The participants of the walk appealed parents to make sure immunizations for their children against polio virus to avoid permanent disability.

In the seven-day anti-polio campaign from June 27 to July 3, anti-polio drops will be given to more than 231,000 children below age of five years.

About 967 polio teams have been constituted, which will visit door to door to ensure administering anti-polio drops to the children.

Deputy Commissioner has given a special task to concerned officails to persuade parents who are reluctant to give anti-polio drops due to misconception.

The district administration of Khyber has appealed to the people to get their children vaccinated against polio so that their children can avoid permanent disability for life.