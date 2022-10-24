UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Create Polio Awareness On The Eve Of World Polio Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Walk held to create polio awareness on the eve of World Polio Day

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza on Monday said that polio is an incurable disease, and to prevent it children up to 5 years of age must be given anti-polio drops during every campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza on Monday said that polio is an incurable disease, and to prevent it children up to 5 years of age must be given anti-polio drops during every campaign.

He expressed these views during a polio awareness walk organized by the District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad on the occasion of World Polio Day.

The ADC further said that the basic aim of the walk was to create awareness among the people. The government was making all-out efforts to eradicate this crippling disease, a large number of police force has also been deployed along with the anti-polio teams to ensure the smooth running of the vaccination drive.

In the awareness walk, District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khaizada, Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, Health Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq, Dr. Iram, EPI Coordinator Dr. Yasir Khan, Tahira, Sheikh Nisar, Pakistan National Polio Plus Committee Member/District Polio Coordinator, Yusuf Bhatti, General Secretary, Rotary Club Abbottabad Valley, Qazi Bilal Noor, Ex-President Rotary Club Abbottabad Valley and other health staff were also present in the walk.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Polio Abbottabad Government

Recent Stories

PDF demands inquiry into Sehat Card scam

PDF demands inquiry into Sehat Card scam

4 seconds ago
 Punjab Food Authority established to ensue supply ..

Punjab Food Authority established to ensue supply of quality food to masses: Min ..

6 seconds ago
 All out effort being made to resolve citizens' pro ..

All out effort being made to resolve citizens' problems: CDA Chief

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister assigns duties to Rai Mansab, Makhd ..

Chief Minister assigns duties to Rai Mansab, Makhdoom Altaf

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt withholds transfer of ADC Kurram

KP Govt withholds transfer of ADC Kurram

2 minutes ago
 Russian Coordinating Council for Army Needs to Ove ..

Russian Coordinating Council for Army Needs to Oversee Supply of Weapons, Food - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.