Walk held to create polio awareness on the eve of World Polio Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza on Monday said that polio is an incurable disease, and to prevent it children up to 5 years of age must be given anti-polio drops during every campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza on Monday said that polio is an incurable disease, and to prevent it children up to 5 years of age must be given anti-polio drops during every campaign.

He expressed these views during a polio awareness walk organized by the District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad on the occasion of World Polio Day.

The ADC further said that the basic aim of the walk was to create awareness among the people. The government was making all-out efforts to eradicate this crippling disease, a large number of police force has also been deployed along with the anti-polio teams to ensure the smooth running of the vaccination drive.

In the awareness walk, District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khaizada, Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, Health Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq, Dr. Iram, EPI Coordinator Dr. Yasir Khan, Tahira, Sheikh Nisar, Pakistan National Polio Plus Committee Member/District Polio Coordinator, Yusuf Bhatti, General Secretary, Rotary Club Abbottabad Valley, Qazi Bilal Noor, Ex-President Rotary Club Abbottabad Valley and other health staff were also present in the walk.