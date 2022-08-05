UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Denounce Revocation Of Special Status Of IIOJ&K

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Walk held to denounce revocation of special status of IIOJ&K

The officers and staff of the Inspectorate of Mines held a walk on Friday to denounce the revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by India three years ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The officers and staff of the Inspectorate of Mines held a walk on Friday to denounce the revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by India three years ago.

Mines Labour Welfare Commissioner Riaz Chaudhry and Chief Inspector of Mines Muhammad Siddique Chaudhry led the walk. Besides flags of Pakistan and Kashmir, the participants were also carrying placards and banners to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren. They raised slogans to condemn the Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K.

The participants also prayed for independence of Kashmir on conclusion of the walk.

Addressing the participants, speakers condemned revoking of the special status of IIOJ&K and demanded the United Nations to give the right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris. Peace in the region is not possible without resolution of the Kashmir issue, they said.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government struck down Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, thereby scrapping the law that granted Kashmir a special status.

