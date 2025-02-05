Walk held to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A walk was held to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza.

The walk, which took place from the DC Office to Farid Gate, was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, officials and staff from government departments, Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, Municipal Corporation, PHA, District Council, Social Welfare, civil society, and media representatives.

Participants of the walk were holding banners and placards expressing solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers, which featured slogans against the Indian atrocities being committed in occupied Kashmir.

During the event, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters expressed that the Indian army has inflicted severe atrocities in occupied Kashmir. He stated that human rights violations were being committed in Kashmir. He emphasized that the sacrifices made by unarmed Kashmiris for the freedom of occupied Kashmir will not be in vain and that occupied Kashmir will be liberated. The Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City also shared his thoughts on the occasion.