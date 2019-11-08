Walk held to express solidarity with Kashmiris of IOJ&K

The people and civil society here Friday held a walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The people and civil society here Friday held a walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan led the walk at Balambat, which was attended by a large number of people, civil society, lawyers, academicians, government employees and students. Assistant Commissioner Timergara, Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan supervised the walk.

The walk was started from Balambat secretariat and culminated at Balambat Chowk where participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan' and India Go out from IOJ&K.

The speakers said IOJ&K has been turned as the largest jail of the world where people were besieged by the occupational forces. The participants demanded UNO and UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and give right of self-determination to people of the held valley. They said the day was not for away when people of IOJ&K would get independence from Indian yoke.