Walk held to highlight importance of human rights: SACM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Awareness walk was organized on the eve of International Human Rights Day under the leadership of Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh for Human Rights Surendar Valasai.

Talking to media, Surendar Valasai said that the purpose of celebrating International Human Rights Day is to highlight the importance of human rights and to promote tolerance in the society, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the awareness walk was being organized to further highlight the importance of human rights among the people.

Apart from Ayub Khosa and Qaiser Nizamani from showbiz, representatives of journalist organizations, members of civil society, NGOs and a large number of people also participated in the awareness walk.