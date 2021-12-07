UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Highlight Importance Of Human Rights: SACM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:31 PM

Walk held to highlight importance of human rights: SACM

Awareness walk was organized on the eve of International Human Rights Day under the leadership of Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh for Human Rights Surendar Valasai

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Awareness walk was organized on the eve of International Human Rights Day under the leadership of Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh for Human Rights Surendar Valasai.

Talking to media, Surendar Valasai said that the purpose of celebrating International Human Rights Day is to highlight the importance of human rights and to promote tolerance in the society, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the awareness walk was being organized to further highlight the importance of human rights among the people.

Apart from Ayub Khosa and Qaiser Nizamani from showbiz, representatives of journalist organizations, members of civil society, NGOs and a large number of people also participated in the awareness walk.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Showbiz Civil Society Media From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 China plastics and packaging machinery (Pakistan) ..

China plastics and packaging machinery (Pakistan) digital expo held

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 4,954 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 4,954 more COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Excise police recovers 3000 grams cannabis, arrest ..

Excise police recovers 3000 grams cannabis, arrest three smugglers

2 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index opens higher Tuesday

ChiNext Index opens higher Tuesday

7 minutes ago
 Over 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles to be deployed ..

Over 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles to be deployed for Beijing Winter Olympics

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.