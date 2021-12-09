UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Mark Anti-Corruption Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :On the occasion of International Corruption Day, a walk was taken out from Government Sadiq Dan High school to Farid Gate here on Thursday.

The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and Additional Director NAB Multan Aftab Khan.

The walk was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, CEO education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, officers and staff of various departments, students and members of civil society.

The participants carried banners, placards and penaflexes with anti-corruption slogans. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that we should raise our voice against corruption because corruption made the country fragile and all members of the society should play their role against this menace.

Additional Director NAB Multan Aftab Khan said that corruption was an unforgivable crime, steps should be taken to remove it.

