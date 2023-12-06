Open Menu

Walk Held To Mark Anti Corruption Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 10:48 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, an awareness walk was held from Masoom Shah Minara to Press Club Sukkur here on Wednesday.

The walk was led by Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Department Nadir Ali Abro while the people participated from different walks of life carrying banners with slogans against corruption.

Speakers, on the occasion, highlighted the importance of public awareness about the ill and serious effects of corruption.

