Walk Held To Mark ' Blood Donation Day'

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:53 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor of Medical University Rawalpindi and Head of Allied Hospitals Rawalpindi Muhammad Omar Monday said that the proportion of blood donated against the blood required to save the lives of children with thalassemia and other needy people is very low which put their lives at risk.

He expressed these views while talking to a group of journalists after leading a walk organized by Medical University Rawalpindi at Holy Family Hospital here on the occasion of International Blood Donor Day.

The walk was attended by a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The participants carried banners and placards highlighting the need and importance of blood donation.

"In order to effectively remedy this situation, there is an urgent need to highlight the need and importance of blood donation among the people, in which the role of doctors and people associated with the medical field is very important", he added.

Dr. Mohammad Umar asked the doctors and paramedical staff participating in the walk to play their role in raising awareness among the people about blood donation.

He said that donating blood did not make any difference in the body of donors, new and better blood was produced in their body but through this charity they could save the life of a helpless and needy patient. "Thousands of children in Pakistan are constantly in need of blood due to thalassemia, but very few people are inclined to donate blood, which sometimes puts precious lives in danger and we face difficulties," he mentioned. For the sake of suffering humanity, every healthy person should gladly donate blood.

Dr. Mohammad Umar said that there was a need to work at the government level in this regard and it was also the responsibility of NGOs and other concerned agencies to go to schools, colleges and universities to raise the awareness among people about this charity act.

In this way, he said, we can motivate more and more people to do this virtuous act which would help make the abundant stock of blood donations for thalassemia stricken children and other needy people.

