Walk held to mark Civil defence day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration and Civil Defence Department jointly organized an awareness walk to mark International Civil Defence Day here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz Malik and Director Civil Defence Shahid Kiyani led the walk which started from Nasir Bagh and concluded at Town Hall.

The participants of the rally hold banners, placards and marched on various city roads.

The DC while addressing said that civil defence personnel were dedicated to the national spirit, adding that whatever the circumstances the civil defence volunteers performed their duties with utmost honesty.He maintained the day was celebrated to highlight the significance and importance of the civil defence.