Walk Held To Mark Defence Day As Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

Walk held to mark Defence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day

Divisional Administration Bahawalpur on Friday took out a walk from Commissioner Office to Farid Gate to observe Defence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Divisional Administration Bahawalpur on Friday took out a walk from Commissioner Office to Farid Gate to observe Defence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The walk was led by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal.

Officers of Divisional and District Administrations participated in the walk which was also attended by school students, notables of the city and members of civil society. The participants were carrying placards and banners with slogans in favor of Pakistan Armed forces and the people of Occupied Kashmir.

