UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Mark Environment Day, Deputy Commissioner Urges Tree Plantation, Avoiding Plastic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Walk held to mark Environment Day, Deputy Commissioner urges tree plantation, avoiding plastic

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :An awareness walk was taken out from Deputy Commissioner's Office to Farid Gate in connection with World Environment Day.

The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Mujahid Abbas, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Environment Ansir Abbas, District Forest Officer Forestry Extension Shahid Hameed, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Azir, Director Health Services Bahawalpur, Medical Superintendent Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, officers from Bahawalpur Development Authority, Department of Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, Department of school education and other related departments, teachers, students, representatives of civil society, social workers participated in the walk.

The participants were holding banners and placards with messages to raise awareness among the public regarding World Environment Day inscribed. At the end of the walk, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that it is very important that every member of society play a role in keeping the environment clean. A maximum number of plants should be planted and the usage of plastic should be banned.

He said that garbage should be disposed of properly at fixed places and garbage burning should also be avoided.

Related Topics

World Education Civil Society Agriculture Company Bahawalpur Saddar Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office explores op ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office explores opportunities to Accelerate inno ..

39 minutes ago
 Phase 1 of Dubai Investments’ Danah Bay in Ras A ..

Phase 1 of Dubai Investments’ Danah Bay in Ras Al Khaimah fully sold out

39 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session regarding ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session regarding Islamic teachings for the fem ..

43 minutes ago
 Your Next Entertainment Companion – Infinix SMAR ..

Your Next Entertainment Companion – Infinix SMART 7 series is now available na ..

47 minutes ago
 German Embassy hosts ‘Climate Talks’, exhibiti ..

German Embassy hosts ‘Climate Talks’, exhibition on energy transition at Kha ..

54 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality commemorates World Env ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality commemorates World Environment Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.