Walk held to mark Environment Day, Deputy Commissioner urges tree plantation, avoiding plastic

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :An awareness walk was taken out from Deputy Commissioner's Office to Farid Gate in connection with World Environment Day.

The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Mujahid Abbas, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Environment Ansir Abbas, District Forest Officer Forestry Extension Shahid Hameed, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Azir, Director Health Services Bahawalpur, Medical Superintendent Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, officers from Bahawalpur Development Authority, Department of Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, Department of school education and other related departments, teachers, students, representatives of civil society, social workers participated in the walk.

The participants were holding banners and placards with messages to raise awareness among the public regarding World Environment Day inscribed. At the end of the walk, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that it is very important that every member of society play a role in keeping the environment clean. A maximum number of plants should be planted and the usage of plastic should be banned.

He said that garbage should be disposed of properly at fixed places and garbage burning should also be avoided.