Walk held to mark International Day against drug abuse

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized a walk here on Monday to mark "World Anti-Drug Day." The young generation expressed their determination to make all efforts to rid society of the curse of drugs.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of PAC Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed, said that the scourge of drugs was licking the young generation like termites and it was necessary to eradicate it.

He said that measures should be taken on an emergency basis so that future generations could be kept away from its harmful effects.

Waqar said that it was the responsibility of the parents to keep a close eye on the activities of their children so that they do not regret them later.

He expressed hope that soon "we will be able to rid our country of the menace of drugs because staying away from drugs is the cornerstone of a healthy society."AIIMS Foundation Zabir Sarhadhi and his team also participated in the walk.