Walk held to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :In order to express solidarity with special persons and to highlight their problems and issues, a rally led by Regional Director Special Educaion Abdul Hameed Dahani and Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer Gujjar was taken out from Deputy Commissioner office.

The rally was participated by Deputy Director Special Education (RCMHC) Ghulam Murtaza Channar, Deputy Director Murad Ali Jamali, Muhammad Rahim Tanwri, Principal Special Education School Nawabshah Abdul Ghani Siyal, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, staff, employees, teachers, students of Special School Educaion and others largely participated the rally.

The rally participants were holding placards with slogans to give special persons their right status in the society. Later talking to media persons, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer Gujjar said that special persons were important part of the society and government was serving for their welfare.

He said that better education and training of persons could make them self sufficient financially and socially.

Expressing his view Regional Director Special Education Abdul Haneed Dahani said that all-out efforts were being made on behalf of Empowerment of Persons for education of mentally and physically disability victim children.

He said that department was also providing free home to school transport, education, food and uniform to special children getting education in different schools of the department. Apart from it, the department was giving special attention to skill training of these children so that they could get a prestigious job in future.