UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Mark International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:52 PM

Walk held to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

In order to express solidarity with special persons and to highlight their problems and issues, a rally led by Regional Director Special Educaion Abdul Hameed Dahani and Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer Gujjar was taken out from Deputy Commissioner office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :In order to express solidarity with special persons and to highlight their problems and issues, a rally led by Regional Director Special Educaion Abdul Hameed Dahani and Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer Gujjar was taken out from Deputy Commissioner office.

The rally was participated by Deputy Director Special Education (RCMHC) Ghulam Murtaza Channar, Deputy Director Murad Ali Jamali, Muhammad Rahim Tanwri, Principal Special Education School Nawabshah Abdul Ghani Siyal, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, staff, employees, teachers, students of Special School Educaion and others largely participated the rally.

The rally participants were holding placards with slogans to give special persons their right status in the society. Later talking to media persons, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer Gujjar said that special persons were important part of the society and government was serving for their welfare.

He said that better education and training of persons could make them self sufficient financially and socially.

Expressing his view Regional Director Special Education Abdul Haneed Dahani said that all-out efforts were being made on behalf of Empowerment of Persons for education of mentally and physically disability victim children.

He said that department was also providing free home to school transport, education, food and uniform to special children getting education in different schools of the department. Apart from it, the department was giving special attention to skill training of these children so that they could get a prestigious job in future.

Related Topics

Education Job Nawabshah Media From Government

Recent Stories

Russia, China Start Discussing Putin's Visit to Be ..

Russia, China Start Discussing Putin's Visit to Beijing - Ushakov

45 seconds ago
 Commissioner asks building department to submit p ..

Commissioner asks building department to submit proposals under M&R schemes

46 seconds ago
 No healthcare system can function sans young docto ..

No healthcare system can function sans young doctors: CS Balochistan

48 seconds ago
 IPM model ensured Rs 40 bn saving, can fetch 15 ml ..

IPM model ensured Rs 40 bn saving, can fetch 15 mln cotton bales production: Sec ..

49 seconds ago
 SNGPL agrees to wave of 66% 'Take or Pay' clause f ..

SNGPL agrees to wave of 66% 'Take or Pay' clause for stated-owned LNG plants: Ha ..

51 seconds ago
 Temporary Ehsaas bazar set up to distribute warm c ..

Temporary Ehsaas bazar set up to distribute warm clothes, shoes among poor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.