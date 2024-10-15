Walk Held To Mark International White Cane Safety Day
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Special Education and Rehabilitation Institute for Special Children GOR Colony organized a walk from Circuit House to GOR petrol Pump on the occasion of International White Cane Safety Day.
On this occasion, Amin Memon, Regional Director of Special Education and Rehabilitation, while talking to the media, said that it is important to express solidarity with the visually impaired people and the importance of the white stick all over the world.
He said that the Sindh government is spending a lot of money on the education and training of visually impaired people so that these people can play a positive role in the society by being equipped with the jewel of education.
He further said that the Braille press of DEPD is currently working in Karachi on behalf of the government, which has also published educational books for visually impaired children, so far 500 books have been distributed to different institutions of DEPD.
Najma Qadir Chand,Salma Adil ,Samina Soomro,Muhammad Nasir Solangi and others said that technical education ,courses ,school uniform,lunch and pick and drop facilities are provided free of charge to visually impaired children in the Special Education and Rehabilitation Center.
Regional Director Special Education and Rehabilitation Center Amin Memon.Principal Najma Qadir Chand and others were present on the occasion .
