FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration held a walk to mark 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Ahmed Saeed Manj led the walk which was participated by Assistant Director Anti-Narcotics Force Salman Hundal, General Secretary Anjuman Anti-Narcotics Anwar Khan, Clinical Psychologist DHQ Dr Ghulam Mustafa Niazi and others.

The participants were carrying banners and posters inscribed with different slogans againstdrug abuses.