Walk Held To Mark 'Int'l Day Against Drug Abuse"
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration held a walk to mark 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" here on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the district administration said Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Ahmed Saeed Manj led the walk which was participated by Assistant Director Anti-Narcotics Force Salman Hundal, General Secretary Anjuman Anti-Narcotics Anwar Khan, Clinical Psychologist DHQ Dr Ghulam Mustafa Niazi and others.
The participants were carrying banners and posters inscribed with different slogans againstdrug abuses.