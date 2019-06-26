UrduPoint.com
Walk Held To Mark Intl' Day Against Drug Abuse

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:09 PM

The district administration and departments concerned here on Wednesday marked the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The district administration and departments concerned here on Wednesday marked the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

A walk was held here to mark the day which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz, Director Excise Rana Aftab, officials of the health department, Anjuman e Tajraan, NGOs and civil society.

Talking to the participants, the ADCG said that drugs addiction was affecting society rapidly. He added that a medical ward had also been reserved in the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital from where more than 600 drug addicts had been rehabilitated.

