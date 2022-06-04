UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Mark Int'l Environment Day; Commissioner Urges Tree Plantation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Saturday led a walk held in connection with World Environment Day.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas Sial, officers and employees of Rescue 1122, Waste Management and other departments participated in the walk.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that tree planting was essential to tackle the challenges of climate change. He said the earth provides us food and shelter and steps should be taken to protects its environment.

The commissioner said that more trees should be planted instead of cutting the existing ones. He said that a mega tree planting campaign has been planned in Bahawalpur division through public-private partnership.

He encouraged the participants of the walk to play role for environmental protection.

