UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walk Held To Mark Kashmir Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:58 PM

Walk held to mark Kashmir day

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) organized a walk here on Tuesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people suffering blatant atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) organized a walk here on Tuesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people suffering blatant atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad ,Muhammad Ali led the rally also attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, Senior Manager Operation Ejaz Bandesha, besides a large number of workers.

The rally commenced from FWMC Head Office, in which the participants were holding banners and placards in favour of Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, M. Ali said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan, and Pakistani nation would continue its moral support to Kashmiri brethren till their freedom,adding that no force in the world could deprive Kashmiris from their basic right of independence.

He said the international community was a witness to human rights violations in occupied valley by the Indian forces and urged world leaders to come forward and play their role.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Faisalabad World Company Independence Muhammad Ali Moral From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on N ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on N ..

16 minutes ago

ADNOC, MoCCAE, EAD to further collaboration in env ..

16 minutes ago

Lebanon daily suspends print edition over economic ..

3 minutes ago

Kohat administration launches operation against pr ..

3 minutes ago

South Korean court orders compensation for Ronaldo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.