Walk held to mark Kashmir day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) organized a walk here on Tuesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people suffering blatant atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad ,Muhammad Ali led the rally also attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, Senior Manager Operation Ejaz Bandesha, besides a large number of workers.

The rally commenced from FWMC Head Office, in which the participants were holding banners and placards in favour of Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, M. Ali said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan, and Pakistani nation would continue its moral support to Kashmiri brethren till their freedom,adding that no force in the world could deprive Kashmiris from their basic right of independence.

He said the international community was a witness to human rights violations in occupied valley by the Indian forces and urged world leaders to come forward and play their role.