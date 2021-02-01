Walk held to mark Kashmir Day week at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A week-long activities in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day have started at the Islamia University Bahawalpur.

Teachers, students and staff will attend special events that chalked out in the connection with Kashmir Day.

In order to show solidarity with Kashmiri women, a walk was organized by Character Building Society at Abbasia Campus.

Deputy Director Student Affairs Dr Azhar Hussain, Director IT Rizwan Majeed, Dr Noveen Javed, teachers and students in large numbers were participated in the walk.

Other rallies will also be held to condemn the oppression of unarmed Kashmiris in occupied territory.

A special photo exhibition has been organized at Hakkra Art Gallery to reflect the extraordinary situation of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir, human rights violations and lockdown as well. The exhibition will continue till February 5 at the College of Art and Design.