Walk Held To Mark Kashmir Seige Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, MPA Samiullah Chaudhry, political and social activists, students and civil society representatives Thursday took part in walk held on the occasion of Kashmir Seige Day

Walk was held from DC Chowk to Farid Gate. Participants were carrying banners and placards on which slogans in favour of Kashmir were written. The participants of the walk expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

At the end of the walk, the speakers said that for the last two years, the Indian government has been violating the basic rights of the people of Occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmiri brothers are in a very difficult situation.

They said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was fighting the case of the Kashmiri people with vigour and courage. As a result, India has become isolated on the diplomatic front.

The government and people of Pakistan are with the Kashmiri brothers and we will support them at all platforms, he said.

