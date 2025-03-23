Open Menu

Walk Held To Mark Pakistan Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Walk held to mark Pakistan Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A walk was held to mark Paksitan Resolution day ,led by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq,starting from Deputy Commissioner's Office to library Chowk .

Police Force, Police Band, Rescue 1122, Prosecution Department, Civil Defense, Girls Guide, Boys Scouts, Health Department, Colleges, school education, Social Welfare, Municipal Corporation, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, District Council, and officers and employees from other institutions participated.

A highlight of the event was a beautifully decorated camel cart float, referencing March 23, 1940, was presented by the Arts Council Bahawalpur. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq spoke about the importance of Pakistan Day, reflecting on Allama Iqbal’s vision, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s leadership, and the sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent. He reminded the younger generation of the precious gift of freedom and urged them to uphold national unity, fraternity, and brotherhood for the continued growth and prosperity of Pakistan. The event concluded with prayers for the safety, stability, and prosperity of the country.

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

1 hour ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

2 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

3 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

14 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

17 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan