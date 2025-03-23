Walk held to mark Pakistan Day

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A walk was held to mark Paksitan Resolution day ,led by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq,starting from Deputy Commissioner's Office to library Chowk .

Police Force, Police Band, Rescue 1122, Prosecution Department, Civil Defense, Girls Guide, Boys Scouts, Health Department, Colleges, school education, Social Welfare, Municipal Corporation, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, District Council, and officers and employees from other institutions participated.

A highlight of the event was a beautifully decorated camel cart float, referencing March 23, 1940, was presented by the Arts Council Bahawalpur. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq spoke about the importance of Pakistan Day, reflecting on Allama Iqbal’s vision, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s leadership, and the sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent. He reminded the younger generation of the precious gift of freedom and urged them to uphold national unity, fraternity, and brotherhood for the continued growth and prosperity of Pakistan. The event concluded with prayers for the safety, stability, and prosperity of the country.