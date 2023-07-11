Walk held to mark Population Week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :To mark World Population Day "Population Week" is being celebrated in a befitting manner by organizing competitions, demonstrating walks and other activities to promote the spirit of family planning which was necessary for proper upbringing of kids and ensuring health of couples.

In this connection an awareness walk was organized by the Population Welfare Department in collaboration with the District Health Authority here on Tuesday at Benazir Bhutto Road.

Addressing participants of the walk ,District Population Welfare Officer ,Shireen Sukhan said the issue of rapid population growth could only be resolved with cooperation of the masses and Population Welfare Department was taking all measures to create awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and extending relevant services so that the marginalized population and young people could plan their families.

Shireen said that family planning was vital for development issues, including gender equality, poverty, maternal health, human rights and environmental protection.

She said that world population day, was an annual event which was observed on July 11 every year ,adding the event was established by the United Nations Development Programme in 1989 and was first marked on 11th July 1990 in more than 90 countries.

Meanwhile the population officer giving details of the events of the week informed that a speech competitions to highlight the importance of family planning would be held on July 12 while tv and Radio would broadcast programs on July 13, adding a baby show would be organised at Welfare centers across the district on the same day.

"Free medical camps will be held in Tehsil Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kahutta and Rawalpindi on July 14, while satellite camps would be held in ten slums area on July 15," she added.

The population officer said that on directions of the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, a number of events were being organized to educate the masses about reproductive health services provided by the provincial government at family health centers in rural and urban areas.

Shireen urged the media to promote the message of healthy life in order to educate the masses about the services of the Population Welfare Department.