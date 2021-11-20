UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Mark World Children Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 06:49 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) arranged an awareness walk to mark the World Children Day here on Saturday.

MPA Firdous Rae, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad, led the walk which started from DC Complex. The participants were holding banners and placards and they marched on various city roads.

The MPA said, "Children are future of the nation. Therefore, the Punjab government was taking revolutionary steps for their welfare and betterment." She also stressed the need for taking comprehensive measures to protect maximum number of street children so that these children could be educated and trained for leading a productive life in future.

The deputy commissioner said that the district government was fully committed to providing the best education, health and sports facilities to children. He said that it was a joint responsibility of society to protect rights of children.

A large number of children participated in the walk in addition to focal person CPWB Mohsin Raza Malik Advocate, Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarik, In-charge District Control Room Muhammad Sadiq and educationist Akhtar Butt.

