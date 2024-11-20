Walk Held To Mark World Children Day
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 09:58 PM
A walk was held to mark the "World Children Day" at the junior section of Divisional Public School and College here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A walk was held to mark the "World Children Day" at the junior section of Divisional Public school and College here on Wednesday.
A large number of students participated in the walk. They were holding banners and placards to mark the day.
Headmaster Noorul islam hailed the activity performed by the children.
Recent Stories
CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrorist attack
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh So ..
China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson
Four Pakistani players move in boys' singles quarterfinals of World Jr Tennis Ch ..
PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary
All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrilling win
DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting
Gujrat development schemes reference: Court dismisses Muhammad Khan Bhatti's dis ..
External interference imposes ban during examination in AJK
PM reaffirms govt’s resolve to eradicate polio
Jhangir condemns attack on check post in Bannu
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrorist attack10 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh Social Welfare Ministe ..14 minutes ago
-
PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary14 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting14 minutes ago
-
Gujrat development schemes reference: Court dismisses Muhammad Khan Bhatti's discharge application23 seconds ago
-
External interference imposes ban during examination in AJK3 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms govt’s resolve to eradicate polio3 minutes ago
-
Jhangir condemns attack on check post in Bannu3 minutes ago
-
ITC expands lifesaving CPR, first aid courses3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt accelerates efforts to make Nawaz Sharif Cancer Institute operational3 minutes ago
-
Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance20 minutes ago
-
Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly20 minutes ago