Walk held to mark World Children Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A walk was held to mark the "World Children Day" at the junior section of Divisional Public school and College here on Wednesday.

A large number of students participated in the walk. They were holding banners and placards to mark the day.

Headmaster Noorul islam hailed the activity performed by the children.