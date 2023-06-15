UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Mark 'World Dengue Day'

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 07:58 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Health Department organized a walk to mark World Dengue Day to raise public awareness about dengue prevention.

CEO Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal led the walk. Focal Person Dr. Khalid Chanar, District Health Officer Preventive Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain, District Entomologist Shahnaz Kausar, paramedical staff, and civil society representatives participated in the walk.

CEO Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal said that safety measures should be taken to avoid dengue. She said that water should not be allowed to stay accumulated in one place.

She said that houses and offices should be cleaned properly.

The roofs of the buildings should also be kept clean. Dr. Khalid Chanar said that the dengue surveillance teams are active across the district and dengue hotspots are also being monitored regularly.

He said that special cleaning arrangements should be made in the offices. Water should not be allowed to accumulate in plants and pots at homes, offices, and other places.

He said that safety measures should be implemented to stay safe from dengue.

