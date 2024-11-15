Walk held to mark World Diabetes Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) In connection with the World Diabetes Day, the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), on Friday organized a public awareness walk from its main gate to Sukkur district hospital.

Addressing the participants, Secretary Diabetic Association of Pakistan Dr Farhan Baloch said that diabetes was a chronic, debilitating and costly disease adding the World Diabetes Day provides us the opportunity to improve healthcare facilities for millions of people living with the disease in the country. He said that the government should do more to prevent the disease as more people are at the risk of developing the disease.

Dr Baloch said that currently, there were 415 million people living with the disease worldwide.

By 2040, the number will increase to 642 million, he said and added that every six seconds, a person dies from diabetes or its related complications. Dr Shabana Solangi said that half million people in Sukkur division alone suffer from diabetes and the urban population has a higher ratio of disease than the rural population.

A number of para medical staff, students and civil society members participated in the walk.