Walk held to mark 'World Fisheries Day' at GCWUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Government College Women University's Department of Zoology organized a walk in connection with the 'World Fishries Day' celebrations, here on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq led the walk while Registrar Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Arts and Social Sciences Prof Ferzana Hashmi, Controller Examinations Prof Rizwana Tanveer, faculty and students participated in the walk.

A show depicting models and posters by students was also organized and prizes were distributed among the position-holders.