Walk held to mark World Heart Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :To mark the World Heart Day, Red Crescent Institute of Cardiology, Bilawal Medical College ,Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences LUMHS, Jamshoro arranged a public awareness walk followed by a seminar at Red Crescent Institute of Cardiology, Latifabad on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, LUMHS Vice Chancellor Dr Ikram Din Ujjan said World Heart Day was created by the World Heart Federation to extend cautions about heart diseases among common people across the world.

The initiative was taken in 2000 with the aim of reducing global mortality from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by 25% by 2025. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) was accountable for nearly half of all NCD deaths, making it the world's number one killer, he added. "World Heart Day acts as a perfect platform to unite in the fight against CVD and reduce the global disease burden.

" He further said that according to the World Heart Federation, at least 80% of the premature deaths caused by heart diseases could be protected by controlling four main risk factors such as unhealthy diet, tobacco use, lack of physical activity and use of alcohol.

Incharge Department of Cardiology Bilawal Medical College Dr Gul Hassan Brohi said the day was commemorated to promote different preventative steps and changes in lifestyle to avoid any cardiovascular disease, like heart attack, stroke, heart failure and any other related conditions. On average, more than 17 million people die from heart related illnesses every year.

On the occasion, Prof Feroze Memon delivered a presentation on Ischemic Heart Disease and it's burden, Prof Khalida Soomro briefed regarding Gender Based Prevention of Ischemic Heart Disease, and Prof M Ishaque Khan highlighted the significance of World Heart Day.