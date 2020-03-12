UrduPoint.com
Walk Held To Mark World Kidney Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:18 PM

World Kidney Day was observed here on Thursday like the rest of the world to raise awareness about the functioning of kidneys and their diseases

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :World Kidney Day was observed here on Thursday like the rest of the world to raise awareness about the functioning of kidneys and their diseases.

This year's World Kidney Day was observed under the theme of "Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere from Prevention to Detection and Equitable Access to Care".

A walk was held at Bahawal Victoria Hospital to mark the day.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry led the walk while Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Dr. Khawaja Fayyaz, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman, and others participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that 10 new dialysis machines will be provided to Kidney Center soon with the help of philanthropists.

He said that a simple lifestyle was necessary for prevention from kidney diseases.

