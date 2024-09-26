Walk Held To Mark ‘World Lungs Day’
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) In connection with ‘World Lungs Day’, an awareness walk was held at the Allied Hospital-II
here on Thursday.
Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Iqbal led the walk which was attended by doctors, paramedics
and civil society.
The medical experts said smoking, polluted environment and other factors
were the most common causes which were increasing lung-related diseases.
The people could save them from lung diseases by adopting preventive measures, they said.
They said that the objective of the day was to raise an awareness among the common men
about lung health.
