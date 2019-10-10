UrduPoint.com
Walk Held To Mark World Mental Day At Sukkur

Thu 10th October 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A walk to mark the World Mental Health Day was organised by the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur here on Thursday.

The day was observed to raise awareness about mental health issues, said participants.

They said that disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, epilepsy and substance abuse etc, caused immense suffering to the affected persons.

This also intensifies the vulnerability leading patients to a life of self-destruction, they said.

The walk was attended by a large number of doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and people from different sections of the society.

