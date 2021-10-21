Walk held to mark World Polio Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :In connection with the World Polio Day, a walk was held here on Thursday.

The walk was led by Nabeel Arshad, brother of Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib.

The walk started from Railway Station Chowk and culminated in front of DHQ Hospital. Senior Members Rotary Club Sheikh Ilyas, Shah Mahmood, Mukarram Ali, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Ch Zubair and a large number of people participated in the walk.