Walk held to mark World Tuberculosis Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Chest Society here Tuesday organized a walk in Khyber Medical College to mark World Tuberculosis Day.

The walk was participated by doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and people. Addressing participants of the walk, speaker highlighted the causes of the ailments and measures needed to curtail the occurrence of disease.

They told that cases of tuberculosis and AIDS are increasing in both developed and developing countries with each passing day.

They said that tuberculosis is a contagious diseases but it can be cured by proper medication and supervision of the affected patient.

Later a symposium was arranged for orientation of nurses and paramedics relating to disease. Provincial President Chest Society, Professor, Sadia Asraf briefed the participants about factors leading to spreading of tuberculosis in the society.

She told that the diseases could be transferred to healthy person through cough and sputum of the patient.