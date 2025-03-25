Walk Held To Mark World Tuberculosis Day
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Pakistan Chest Society here Tuesday organized a walk in Khyber Medical College to mark World Tuberculosis Day
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Chest Society here Tuesday organized a walk in Khyber Medical College to mark World Tuberculosis Day.
The walk was participated by doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and people. Addressing participants of the walk, speaker highlighted the causes of the ailments and measures needed to curtail the occurrence of disease.
They told that cases of tuberculosis and AIDS are increasing in both developed and developing countries with each passing day.
They said that tuberculosis is a contagious diseases but it can be cured by proper medication and supervision of the affected patient.
Later a symposium was arranged for orientation of nurses and paramedics relating to disease. Provincial President Chest Society, Professor, Sadia Asraf briefed the participants about factors leading to spreading of tuberculosis in the society.
She told that the diseases could be transferred to healthy person through cough and sputum of the patient.
Recent Stories
Wanted criminal killed in police encounter
DHO visits health centers
Awareness seminar on TB held
AC visits RHC, hospital
Motorcyclist hit to death
DG of GDA Khetran reviews progress works of sewage treatment plant
Walk held to mark World Tuberculosis Day
COP30 president vows to defend global climate fight
Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara
Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..
Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy
SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wanted criminal killed in police encounter3 minutes ago
-
DHO visits health centers3 minutes ago
-
AC visits RHC, hospital3 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist hit to death3 minutes ago
-
DG of GDA Khetran reviews progress works of sewage treatment plant6 minutes ago
-
Walk held to mark World Tuberculosis Day6 minutes ago
-
Progress on Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme reviewed36 minutes ago
-
Toru chairs progress-review meeting on Science Museum and Cultural Complex Mardan1 hour ago
-
PMA condemns Israeli attack on Gaza hospital1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti for immediate action against dual job holders1 hour ago
-
PIC directs DC ICT to make public IESSI's record1 hour ago
-
IHC adjourns appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till after Eid1 hour ago