Walk Held To Mark World Water Day

March 22, 2023

Walk held to mark World Water Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore on Wednesday organized an awareness walk to mark World Water Day here at its head office.

Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed led the walk while WASA officers, Hands Pakistan (NGO) officials and a large number of people from civil society participated.

Addressing the participants,the MD said that the aim of the walk was to aware the people about the importance of water.

He appealed the people to save every drop of water for the new generations, adding that "we will have to change our behaviors and the people should use water with care in houses".

