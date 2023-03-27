UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Mark World Water Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Walk held to mark World Water Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation held an awareness walk about the importance of clean drinking water to mark the World Water Day, here on Monday.

The walk was held from Al-Khidmat Diagnostic Centre to Akbarabad Chowk. Director Clean Drinking Water Al-khidmat foundation Ashfaq Ahmed Mangat led the walk while Foundation Administrator Mian Iftikhar Ali, In-charge water filtration Hamid Iqbal and others participated in the walk.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans about the utility of clean drinking water.

The speakers said that water scarcity and contaminated water were the biggest issues of the country. There was a severe crisis of clean drinking water, which was available to only 16 per cent of population in the country.

They said that the number of deaths were increasing in the country due to polluted drinking water. They said that hazardous particles were mixing in underground water.

They said that wastage of water was also an alarming situation, urging check on wasting water at industrial level and ensuring its re-cycling.

