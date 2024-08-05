Walk Held To Mark Youm-e-Istehsal At Isra University
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:05 PM
The Isra University here on Monday organized an awareness walk on "Youm e Istehsal" to express solidarity with Kashmiris and highlight the ongoing struggle of Kashmiri people against illegal Indian act of changing their demography through the constitutional amendments five years back
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Isra University here on Monday organized an awareness walk on "Youm e Istehsal" to express solidarity with Kashmiris and highlight the ongoing struggle of Kashmiri people against illegal Indian act of changing their demography through the constitutional amendments five years back.
The event was aimed to invite the attention of the international community and the United Nations to the controversial actions of the Indian government on August 5, 2019, when Article 370 of the Indian constitution was abrogated.
The walk which began at Academic Block-A and concluded at Academic Block-E, expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri cause.
Speaking on the occasion Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor of Isra University emphasized the significance of the day and reiterated the University's commitment to raising awareness about the Kashmiri cause.
He explained how, on August 5, 2019, the Indian government revoked the special status that allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own constitution, flag, and autonomy over internal matters, except defense, communications, and foreign affairs. He also discussed the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories; Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, placing the region under the direct governance of the central government in New Delhi. Dr. Kazi highlighted the widespread reactions to this move, both within India and internationally, and described it as a pivotal moment in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.
The University 's academia and large number of students participated in the walk.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC10 minutes ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases36 minutes ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food36 minutes ago
-
Police officials appreciated36 minutes ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts36 minutes ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider36 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial39 minutes ago
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK46 minutes ago
-
Monsoon tree plantation drive organized46 minutes ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis46 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant project of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
DC Kohat for stern action against milk adulteration1 hour ago