Walk held to mark Youm-e-Istehsal at Isra University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Isra University here on Monday organized an awareness walk on "Youm e Istehsal" to express solidarity with Kashmiris and highlight the ongoing struggle of Kashmiri people against illegal Indian act of changing their demography through the constitutional amendments five years back.

The event was aimed to invite the attention of the international community and the United Nations to the controversial actions of the Indian government on August 5, 2019, when Article 370 of the Indian constitution was abrogated.

The walk which began at Academic Block-A and concluded at Academic Block-E, expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri cause.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor of Isra University emphasized the significance of the day and reiterated the University's commitment to raising awareness about the Kashmiri cause.

He explained how, on August 5, 2019, the Indian government revoked the special status that allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own constitution, flag, and autonomy over internal matters, except defense, communications, and foreign affairs. He also discussed the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories; Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, placing the region under the direct governance of the central government in New Delhi. Dr. Kazi highlighted the widespread reactions to this move, both within India and internationally, and described it as a pivotal moment in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

The University 's academia and large number of students participated in the walk.