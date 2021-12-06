Walk held to observe week of awareness campaign for protection of human rights

The Human Rights Department of Sindh Government will celebrating Human Rights Day week of awareness campaign for protection of human rights from December 06 to December 10, 2021 on the occasion of International Human Rights Day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Human Rights Department of Sindh Government will celebrating Human Rights Day week of awareness campaign for protection of human rights from December 06 to December 10, 2021 on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

In this connection a walk was organized on Monday which was taken from Government Degree College Larkana after marching on main roads of the city with banners and placards, the participants were raising slogans in favor of Human Rights and ended at SSP Chowk Larkana. The walk was led by the Deputy Director Human Rights Department Sukkur and Larkana division Ijaz Akbar Jamali and Principal Government Degree College Larkana Altaf Hussain Abro.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Human Rights Department Sukkur and Larkana division Ijaz Akbar Jamali said that all human beings are equal and in islam all have equal rights, no one has superiority over others and there is no religious difference.

He further said that whatever Islam gives us the right to do what we like for ourselves it should be for others.

He said that the main purpose of this walk is to raise awareness among all the people to raise voice against human rights violations and report to our department at the same time, so that they may be chastised and their voices heard above so that the injustice of the beginning can be resolved.

Jamali also said that our department is working to ensure equal rights for all such as education, health, social justice and other forms of injustice in the society. The department has an office at Commissioner office Larkana where complaints are received.

Addressing on the occasion, Principal Degree College Larkana Altaf Hussain Abro said that all human beings are equal and all have equal rights. In Islam no one is superior to the other.

Earlier, a speech competition was also organized on the occasion at Government Degree College Larkana. College students also presented speeches on the occasion.

In the end the Deputy Director Human Rights Sukkur and Larkana and Principal Degree College Larkana also distributed prizes among the students.