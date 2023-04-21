Walk held to prevent aerial firing, use of fire crackers on Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Tank police organized a walk to discourage one-wheeling, aerial firing and the use of firecrackers on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

The walk started from Traffic Chowk to Press Club Tank under the leadership of SHO Police Station City Samiullah Khan and was participated by journalist community, rescue 1122 and police personnel.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans about the consequences of the growing trend of fatal practices in society on the eve of Eid.

On this occasion, DSP HQ Asghar Ali Shah urged the citizens to refrain from aerial firing and prove themselves to be responsible and civilized citizens.

He said that all those activities were illegal and a sheer waste of money and warned of strict legal action against those found involved in the harmful activity.

He said that the momentary happiness of the shooter could turn someone's life into a tragedy and it may inflict lifelong sorrow on families.

So people should refrain from these illegal activities to celebrate Eid in a peaceful manner, he added.